Body identified near Rapid City; donate Thanksgiving meals; food truck involved in hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A body found in a ditch south of Rapid City has been Identified.

There was no Halloween treat for the owner of a brand new food truck business in Sioux Falls. A hit and run driver smashed a hole through the food truck which was parked on the street early Sunday morning.

The Madison Police Department says that there is a large water main break that will cause significant issues with school traffic this morning.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half staff in honor of former South Dakota governor Frank Farrar. The former governor is being remembered as someone who supported agriculture, economic development, and tourism.

Another candidate has announced his bid to become mayor of Sioux Falls. David Zokaites, whom you might recognize from Sioux Falls City Council meetings, is running.

For those suffering with food insecurity, it can be difficult to get a Thanksgiving meal. To help get them meals, collections have begun for the Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving Meal program. For $25, you can provide a family of four across South Dakota with a warm Thanksgiving dinner.