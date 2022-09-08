SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.

Meanwhile, an investigation in the town of Clark involves the death of a toddler. The Attorney General’s office sent out a news release saying the young child was found inside a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The body of a missing Minnesota man has been found in the Black Hills. Tuesday night, Rapid City Police learned that the 24-year-old had not been heard from for several days. An investigation led authorities to an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead off U.S. Highway 16.

Smaller airports across South Dakota are now equipped with new security technology.

A festival showcasing the arts is set for Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sidewalk Arts Festival will include hundreds of vendors featuring art and artisans from across the region.

Melons are a prime crop near Forestburg, South Dakota, but this year, some were taken out by hail at the beginning of July.

From unique coins to century old newspapers, a time capsule was opened yesterday at the Pennington County Courthouse. It was found inside the building’s walls. With help from the Journey Museum curators, these items will be documented and handled with care to preserve their history.

Augustana University Football fans will be able to watch the team live from the comfort of their own home. All 2022 Vikings home games will be broadcast on KELOXTRA and The CW of the Black Hills as well as livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

