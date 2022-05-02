SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting. The shooting happened Friday night in an alley in the 200 block of East Monroe Street, on the city’s north side.

An autopsy is planned for today on a body found in Rapid City over the weekend. The water rescue team removed the body of 52-year-old James Stethem from Rapid Creek Saturday night.

A car had to be towed away after a crash in Southwestern Sioux Falls last night.

Authorities in northeastern South Dakota are warning residents about dangerous rural roads.Edmunds County Emergency Management posted these pictures to it’s Facebook page.

Farmers in the southeastern part of the state are working to get their corn in the ground.

Construction in Sioux Falls:

If your commute takes you through south-central Sioux Falls today, there is something we would like to tell you about.

Starting today, traffic will be reduced to one lane on 14th Street between 4th and 5th Avenue at the railroad tracks so crews can move the rails to the middle of the track. Work is expected to be done within a week.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and may want to find a different route.

