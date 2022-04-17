SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The body of 60-year-old Kay Flittie was found Saturday some four miles east of where she was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

One local non-profit that has a focus on literacy is in need of donations so families can continue spending time reading books together.

While the first half of Easter Weekend was a winner in terms of dry weather, we’ll have to deal with some messy conditions on Easter Sunday itself.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.