SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police say road rage is a real problem on city streets.

Sioux Falls police are investigating how a 58-year-old man died in a downtown park.

A 28-year-old man from Kyle, South Dakota is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

A 41-year-old Pierre woman has been charged with two misdemeanors after allegations last year that some children were abused at her in-home daycare.

The hazy sky is a result of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Local medical experts say people with underlying conditions like asthma, COPD and heart disease need to take precautions.

First the Lucky Lady Casino withdraws its request for an alcohol license and closes its doors. Then another nearby businesses is denied its license at Tuesday’s city council meeting. However, this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Dawn Marie Johnson won election to the Sioux Falls School board last night. She has a masters degree and 10 years experience in a classroom.

Smoke is covering much of KELOLAND this morning as those Canadian wildfires continue to impact our sky conditions.

