Sioux Falls police say road rage is a real problem on city streets.

Is road rage prevalent in Sioux Falls? Police say yes

Sioux Falls police are investigating how a 58-year-old man died in a downtown park.

Body found at Fawick Park

A 28-year-old man from Kyle, South Dakota is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

28-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

A 41-year-old Pierre woman has been charged with two misdemeanors after allegations last year that some children were abused at her in-home daycare.

Pierre day care provider accused of contributing to abuse

The hazy sky is a result of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Local medical experts say people with underlying conditions like asthma, COPD and heart disease need to take precautions.

Red sun breathtaking in other ways

First the Lucky Lady Casino withdraws its request for an alcohol license and closes its doors. Then another nearby businesses is denied its license at Tuesday’s city council meeting. However, this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Not the first time SF City Council denies business’s alcohol license in crime-ridden area

Dawn Marie Johnson won election to the Sioux Falls School board last night. She has a masters degree and 10 years experience in a classroom.

New school board member brings unique education experience

Smoke is covering much of KELOLAND this morning as those Canadian wildfires continue to impact our sky conditions.

Smoke-filled skies today; Much cooler Friday forecast

