SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT on Monday, April 17.

Starting Fall 2025, South Dakota will implement new social studies standards. The seven-member Board of Education Standards voted 5-2 to implement the controversial standards after a fourth and final public hearing Monday in Pierre.

Another big story we continue to follow is the damage from flooding in the northeast part of South Dakota. Law enforcement is reminding people to not drive around road closed signs and to pay attention to road conditions.

The President and CEO of Avera is stepping down. A news release announcing the leadership change says Bob Sutton decided to step down due to a recently diagnosed medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen.

Nearly 1,300 people are homeless in South Dakota. That’s according to the annual 2023 Statewide Homeless Count.

Minnesota’s Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the killing of George Floyd.