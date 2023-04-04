SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 4. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Another snowstorm is affecting much of KELOLAND, as heavy snowfall is affecting much of the roads in western South Dakota.

Strong winds are a big part of this weather story the next 24 to 48 hours. The worst of the wind will arrive tomorrow on the backside of the storm. Gusts over 50mph are likely in northeastern KELOLAND where blowing and drifting snow will be a big problem.

A new website has been created to recall the Baltic Mayor.

An unprecedented event in the history of our nation is about to unfold, just a short time from now. Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on charges stemming from his alleged role in hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

