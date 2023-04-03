SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4.

A blizzard warning is in effect for all of our West River communities and portions of central and northeastern KELOLAND as far north and east as Sisseton and Milbank. This also includes the Huron area.

As snow hit KELOLAND last week, deadly tornadoes hit other parts of the country.

At least 33 people were killed between Friday and Sunday as tornadoes touched down from Illinois to Alabama and all the way to Delaware.

LSU’s Angel Reese isn’t apologizing over gestures toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark during Sunday’s NCAA championship game.

President Joe Biden is in the Twin Cities today as part of his Investing in America tour.

Another eagle has died from lead poisoning near Sioux City, Iowa. Last week, a wildlife rehabilitator received a call of a sick golden eagle between Sioux City and Hinton. When she arrived, the bird was suffering from acute lead poisoning and was rushed to officials who tried to save it.

In Minnesota, the eaglet who hatched on the Department of Natural Resources’ Eagle Cam has died after its nest fell from its tree Sunday morning. The nest was built in 2003 and has been growing in size every year.

