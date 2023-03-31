SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One of the big weather stories today will be the heavy snow coming our way. Our biggest totals should fall over central SD, where a few locations near Pierre could see over 1 foot of accumulation

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities next week after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. This is for charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Schools across the country are shaken up after the Nashville school shooting took place earlier this week.

Piles of melting snow are making many gravel roads nearly impassable — impacting businesses and first responders. Now, at least two local school districts are also pulling their buses from those roads.

Steve Hemmingsen was a familiar face to audiences for more than thirty years, much of that time as anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

It’s just about Easter and kids of all ages can participate in an Easter Egg hunt at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds.

There are a lot of migrating geese near Yankton lately, but one must have wanted a check-up. Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton posted on Facebook that a goose tried to enter the professional office pavilion and the maintenance shop this week.

