SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A major early spring storm is striking KELOLAND this morning with bands of heavy snow and developing wind. Miller is included in the blizzard warning headline today as we watch the snow increasing in intensity.

A former child care worker is behind bars accused of raping a three year old girl last week at a Sioux Falls day care.

A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing animal cruelty and weapons charges after police say he accidentally shot a dog.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into what sparked a fire at a home northwest of Goodwin.

A high school assembly is warning students about the dangers of vaping.

The final public hearing for the proposed social studies standards is set for later this month in Pierre.

