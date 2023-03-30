SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

We are working on bringing warmer temperatures into southern KELOLAND. This afternoon the winds are light, but the clouds are filling in in eastern KELOLAND.

A train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota early Thursday and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, authorities said.

President Joe Biden will visit Minneapolis next week as part of his Investing in America tour.

For nearly a year, the price for a used vehicle was becoming affordable again for millions of people. Now, with the supply of used vehicles failing to keep up with demand, prices are creeping up again.

Tens of thousands of 2-in-1 outdoor child swings are being recalled over a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

