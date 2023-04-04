SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Another round of severe weather is making its way across KELOLAND this week.

Snow slowly dissipates as we go into the rest of the day on Wednesday, but the wind will be another factor that we watch. With gusts approaching and even exceeding 50 mph at times, snow will be whipped around significantly.

A southern Minnesota city is under a flood warning.

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Four days after a violent attack at Akron-Westfield High School was caught on video community members gathered to share concerns over what the video shows and awareness of some of the bullying in the school.

