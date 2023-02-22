SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 22. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The pattern ahead will remain very active. Another storm will enter the plains by late Sunday and Monday. It will be warmer too, so rain will be more dominate. It would not take much for the storm track to shift north.

Heavy, blowing snow today; Bitter cold through Friday

Right now Interstate-29 remains closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border. I-90 is closed from Sioux Falls to Mitchell.

Plan ahead for interstate and highway closures across KELOLAND

All the flights in and out of Sioux Falls are canceled, along with a majority at the Rapid City Airport.

Nearly 6 inches of snow so far in some areas of KELOLAND

Two proposals involving cannabis popup clinics have been killed by a state legislative panel earlier this morning.

Deutsch loses fight against cannabis popup clinics

Time is running out on the governor’s plan for a special committee to review future purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota by foreign interests.

Senate turns down Noem’s anti-China review panel

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.