SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 22. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The pattern ahead will remain very active. Another storm will enter the plains by late Sunday and Monday. It will be warmer too, so rain will be more dominate. It would not take much for the storm track to shift north.

Right now Interstate-29 remains closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border. I-90 is closed from Sioux Falls to Mitchell.

All the flights in and out of Sioux Falls are canceled, along with a majority at the Rapid City Airport.

Two proposals involving cannabis popup clinics have been killed by a state legislative panel earlier this morning.

Time is running out on the governor’s plan for a special committee to review future purchases of agricultural land in South Dakota by foreign interests.

