SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, April 5.

April is here but winter weather keeps holding on as a large portion of KELOLAND remains in a Blizzard Warning. That’s prompted state officials to close portions of Interstates 90 and 29

April blizzards are nothing new to South Dakota farmers and ranchers, but blizzard conditions can create a variety of challenges when calves are being born.

Watertown is preparing for the Big Sioux River to possibly flood this weekend.

A political action committee and website have been launched against the mayor of Baltic – Deborah McIsaac.

A former state employee is suing the department of education over maternity leave.

April is sexual assault awareness month. Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is one of the organizations in KELOLAND helping fight the problem.

Authorities in Northwestern Iowa are asking for the public’s help in an active investigation.

The last in this series of winter storms is moving out of KELOLAND today, but leaving behind a fresh coating of heavy wet snow in much of western, central, and northeaster KELOLAND.

