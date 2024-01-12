SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

The City of Sioux Falls will soon declare a winter weather advisory due to impending snow, high winds, and chilly temps.

Weekend to bring extremely cold temps, white out conditions to SE KELOLAND

Republicans say President Joe Biden’s plan to start canceling student loans for some borrowers in February is an attempt to win voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden announces some student loan borrowers will have remaining debt canceled next month

Tensions are rising in the Middle East after the U.S., Great Britain and other allies responded in force to a wave of attacks on international commercials ships. 

US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

The blizzard warning covers southeastern KELOLAND, starting late this evening. Ground blizzard and white-out conditions will be common tomorrow.

Extreme wind chills and blizzard conditions developing the next 24 hours

