SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

The City of Sioux Falls will soon declare a winter weather advisory due to impending snow, high winds, and chilly temps.

You can keep track of our changing weather conditions by downloading our KELOLAND Storm Tracker App.

Republicans say President Joe Biden’s plan to start canceling student loans for some borrowers in February is an attempt to win voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Tensions are rising in the Middle East after the U.S., Great Britain and other allies responded in force to a wave of attacks on international commercials ships.

The blizzard warning covers southeastern KELOLAND, starting late this evening. Ground blizzard and white-out conditions will be common tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.