SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Friday, January 12.

People who park on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles.

With the snow already on the ground and what is to come, it’s important to clear the area around your gas meter.

This weekend’s winter weather is prompting some schools to cancel class or move learning online next week. The cold is also leading churches to adjust worship schedules. You can keep track of our changing weather conditions online.

Temperatures this afternoon have stayed very cold. Afternoon highs have barely made it to the single digits above zero. Combine that with the very strong winds out of the north and west we have had wind chill values in the minus 20 to minus 35 range. Things are only going to get colder through the weekend.

Iowa’s Republican caucuses start the 2024 election process on Monday.

Officials are investigating a wind turbine collapse near the Nebraska-Colorado state line Thursday morning.

