SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday.

One man is facing a list of charges after a search warrant turned up drugs over the weekend. Flandreau Police say officers searched a home Saturday evening after a recent drug arrest.

Two hikers are safe after being injured at Black Elk Peak over the weekend. Crews first responded to a report of a woman with a broken ankle on Trail 9.

The Custer County Search and Rescue team posted several pictures to its Facebook page.

The House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie”. Former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud fueled his effort to overturn the 2020 election. It also led a mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol.

COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest kids are another step closer to being approved. The FDA posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot, saying it appears to be safe and effective for kids under 5.

DSU students and alumni qualified for the U.S. team competing in the International Cybersecurity Competition in Greece.

In just a few days, our parent company Nexstar will celebrate Founder’s Day of Caring. On June 17, all Nexstar stations give back to their communities by volunteering their time.

