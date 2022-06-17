SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday!

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with the latest news and weather for Friday, June 17.

KELOLAND Media Group is accepting donations for the Teddy Bear Den as part of our parent company’s Nexstar Founder’s Day of Giving today.

The Storyland Children’s Theatre has opened its summer run in Sioux Falls.

With several events going on this weekend, you should watch for signs of heat illness and dehydration in your children.

A woman was hospitalized following an encounter with a bison in Custer State Park.

It has been five years since polygamist leader Lyle Jeffs was arrested on federal charges in Yankton for defrauding the supplemental nutrition assistance program. Now, he is a free man. He is not however, the only Jeffs brother with a connection to South Dakota.