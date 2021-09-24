Beresford man indicted; Sharing the road during harvest; Brandon landowner fears annexation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

A grand jury has indicted a Beresford man who is facing a long list of rape and child porn charges. 30-year-old Mark Cornish appeared in court Thursday morning in Union County. The investigation into his alleged sexual behaviors began a few weeks ago.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help this morning in finding a missing 13-year-old. Police say Ryder Arnott was last seen in the area of Oak and West.

Harvest has begun and more farm equipment is travel on the public highways. Adam Mohrhauser has begun harvesting his fall crops, and has to travel in his combine, tractor and semi on public roads more often than normal. This can be a challenge and a safety concern for both him and others sharing the road.

The owners of a 143-year-old farm on the outskirts of Brandon are worried about their land. They believe the City of Brandon, which is rapidly growing, wants to annex their farm into the city.

You’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning to go on a breakfast run in Sioux Falls these days. The new Chick-fil-A opened for business on Thursday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.