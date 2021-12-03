Bentaas sentencing; juvenile arrested in Rapid City; Garden Glow begins Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Next month, the Sioux Falls woman at the center of the Baby Andrew cold case will start her sentence at the Women’s Prison. Thursday, Judge Bradley Zell sentenced Theresa Bentaas to 10 years behind bars with 9 years suspended.

Rapid City police say they’ve taken a juvenile into custody in connection with a deadly shooting last Sunday. Officers were called to Tamarack Drive for a report of a man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

A Kentucky man was arrested after a fight in Worthing, South Dakota. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the 100 block of Main Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Related Content Flashback Friday: Getting your Christmas cards out on time in 1977

Around 5 hours later, Lincoln County Deputies were near the Harrisburg exit for I-29 when they saw a vehicle in a storage unit complex. During the investigation, they learned the the owner had altered the tags on the vehicle.

When Garden Glow at McCroy Gardens opens tomorrow, Thousands of people will get the chance to walk through the enchanted forest, life-sized candy land, see a synchronized light show and so much more.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.