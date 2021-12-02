Bentaas manslaughter sentencing; toy donation drive; man pleads not guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man – accused of murdering his 8 week old baby – is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

22-year-old arrested in connection with death of baby boy pleads not guilty

A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced this morning in a 40-year-old cold case.

Theresa Bentaas to be sentenced for manslaughter Thursday

The Tabor man accused of constructing pipe bombs in his home will undergo an evaluation for his mental health competency.

Tabor man accused of making pipe bombs to undergo mental health evaluation

As we get closer to Christmas, people looking for the perfect gift. They have that opportunity at the festival of trees going on right now at the Brookings Arts Council.

Combining Christmas with local art in Brookings

A local business is hosting a donation drive just in time for Christmas. I-29 RV Supercenter in Tea will collect in-kind donations during this Saturday’s Christmas Festival.

Donation Drive Christmas Festival to benefit local kids

