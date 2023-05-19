SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

This Saturday, the Keystone community is hosting a benefit in honor of Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin.

Music lovers got the rare opportunity to wander through more than a century of music artifacts Thursday in Vermillion.

The Midwest Honor Flight is warning people of a fake Facebook page that is pretending to be the organization.

There has been plenty of cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND, mainly along and east of the James River.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.