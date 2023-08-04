SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities are on a manhunt, looking for a 33-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for rape and sexual contact with a child.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has shared details of rape charges against six suspects who were members of the Mitchell varsity legion baseball team at the time of the alleged crimes.

The search for a teenager wanted in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City over two months ago has come to an end.

A Sioux Falls victim of a vehicle theft says this week’s arrest of suspect Matthew Hill comes as little relief to her.

The Rally kicks off officially later today and offers interesting vendors at every corner.

The popular band Hairball returns to the Sioux Empire Fair for the 12th time in 13 years on Sunday.

