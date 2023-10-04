SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team are officially charged with rape.

Sioux Falls police are trying to identify the person involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people involved in a crash and robbery.

Residents in Hamlin County gathered in Hazel, South Dakota, Tuesday evening, to hear a proposal by one of the largest dairy farms in the country.

If a picture truly is worth a thousand words, then there are lots of stories being told in the Cathedral Historic District of Sioux Falls.

The apple-picking season is still going strong at Hoversten Orchard.

It’s a pretty morning across KELOLAND after showers and thunderstorms moved across the region.

