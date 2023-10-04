SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team are officially charged with rape.

Mitchell baseball players charged with rape

Sioux Falls police are trying to identify the person involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police investigate early morning gunshots

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people involved in a crash and robbery.

Crash and robbery perpetrator at large

Residents in Hamlin County gathered in Hazel, South Dakota, Tuesday evening, to hear a proposal by one of the largest dairy farms in the country.

Hamlin residents hold public meeting for proposed $86 million dairy farm

If a picture truly is worth a thousand words, then there are lots of stories being told in the Cathedral Historic District of Sioux Falls.

Pictures worth a thousand words

The apple-picking season is still going strong at Hoversten Orchard.

Apple picking season still going strong at Hoversten Orchard

It’s a pretty morning across KELOLAND after showers and thunderstorms moved across the region.

Cooler weather ahead; Frost potential this weekend

