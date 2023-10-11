SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 11. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members have turned themselves into authorities.

Three juvenile suspects have been arrested Wednesday morning following threats that led Storm Lake Elementary School to enter a lockdown.

Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday that it is putting on hold one of the two biggest proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects in the Midwest so it can reassess the project.

It has been a mostly quiet afternoon across KELOLAND. That is going to change. A few clouds with rain showers are moving into western South Dakota. The stronger winds are picking up and going to stick around through part of the weekend.

The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22 with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the State Department said Wednesday.

