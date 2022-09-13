SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.

A Milbank murder suspect plans to change his plea and receive his sentence today. 57-year-old Brent Hanson is expected to plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his brother, sister-in-law and unborn niece in December of last year. In exchange, three charges of second-degree murder will be dropped, and he will no longer face the death penalty.

Three people are dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash southwest of Sisseton.

Grant County Emergency Management is looking into what caused a dairy barn to collapse.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she is recovering in Pierre after undergoing back surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

Coming up tonight, the Sioux Falls City Council is set to take a look at approving the addition of video lottery terminals at four different suites, all at 6010 South Cliff Avenue near 69th Street. South Dakota codified law says that there can’t be more than 10 video lottery machines at a licensed establishment.

One local brewery has partnered with United way to give back to the community.

The 5th annual Sanford International is being held this week in Sioux Falls. PGA golfers have been getting in some practice rounds before the tournament this weekend.

