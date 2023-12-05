SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a bank.

Sioux Falls bank burglar arrested

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man could spend the rest of his life in prison following a deadly fentanyl overdose.

Man awaits sentencing on federal drug charges in connection with deadly overdose

A Wounded Knee man is headed to federal prison for his role in a beating death, involving a baseball bat.

30-year sentence in 2022 beating death

Today brings South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s budget address.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address ahead of 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session

Over the weekend Spencer Thorsland got a surprise visit from his surgical assistant who drove from the Mayo Clinic through snow and fog just to visit him.

Boy dying of cancer gets a surprise visit

Holiday decorations can provide a bright spot this time of year –especially if it includes over 400 Christmas inflatables.

Christmas spirit ‘blown up’ with 400 inflatables

We are starting our Tuesday morning with a quiet morning across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures should still average above normal, even with a northwest breeze.

Records highs possible tomorrow and Thursday in KELOLAND

