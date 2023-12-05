SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a bank.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man could spend the rest of his life in prison following a deadly fentanyl overdose.

A Wounded Knee man is headed to federal prison for his role in a beating death, involving a baseball bat.

Today brings South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s budget address.

Over the weekend Spencer Thorsland got a surprise visit from his surgical assistant who drove from the Mayo Clinic through snow and fog just to visit him.

Holiday decorations can provide a bright spot this time of year –especially if it includes over 400 Christmas inflatables.

We are starting our Tuesday morning with a quiet morning across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures should still average above normal, even with a northwest breeze.

