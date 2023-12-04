SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 4. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this midday after allegedly burglarizing a bank.

4 people from out of state are behind bars in Meade County for transporting a large amount of drugs.

The Watertown Police Department’s two K-9 police dogs have new bulletproof vests.

Fewer planes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the most beloved natural areas in the United States.

After another round of fog in the morning, we were able to at least salvage a better and more visible afternoon. We have, however, been seeing some scattered rain and snow showers in a few portions of the region.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) is suspending his campaign in the Republican presidential primary after failing to gain traction in the crowded field.

