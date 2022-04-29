SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A motorcycle club with members around the world is at the center of a large-scale investigation, and two of the locations where authorities were searching are in South Dakota.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to pursue the death penalty for a Scotland man who shot five people, killing three, in Bon Homme County last year. Francis Lange faces a list of charges including three counts of 1st degree murder.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. 11-year-old Jonathan Black Smith was last seen in the northern part of Rapid City at around 10 o’clock Wednesday night.

A 55-year-old man is out more than $3,000 due to a Bitcoin scam.

Southeast Technical College horticulture students are welcoming the community into their greenhouse.

Today is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day– held on the last Friday of April, it encourages people to recognize the role trees play in our lives. It was first celebrated in Nebraska in 1872.

Just east of Sioux Falls, the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum is holding an event to celebrate. It is from 1-2 p.m. Friday and is open to the public to learn about the role trees play, as well as the Arboretum’s mission of planting trees around the world.

Click here for more information.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.