SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, May 30.

A Sioux Falls bait shop is looking for help in finding a person who took items from the store.

A student was injured at a high school rodeo event in Timber Lake.

A petition to remove 4 out of 5 Butte County commissioners has failed following a review of the complaint by the Butte County State’s Attorney.

As summer kicks into high gear, ATVs are becoming more prevalent in Sioux Falls.

The community of Sioux Falls gathered together at the Military Heritage Alliance to celebrate Memorial Day and honor fallen veterans.

Living in the Midwest, chances are you’ve gotten stuck behind a tractor a time or two on the highway. Well, this John Deere isn’t headed to a field — it’s headed to Washington on a mission to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.

Rapid City first responders will take part in a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

The Ride Across South Dakota bicycle tour is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Futurecast shows more of the same with a very warm afternoon ahead for much of KELOLAND and highs of 85 to 90 degrees.

