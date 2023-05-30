SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls bait shop is looking for help in finding a person who took items from the store.

Dakota Angler looking for possible thief

A student was injured at a high school rodeo event in Timber Lake.

Student ‘stable’ after injury at high school rodeo event

A petition to remove 4 out of 5 Butte County commissioners has failed following a review of the complaint by the Butte County State’s Attorney.

Petition to remove most of Butte County Commission over medical marijuana rules fails

As summer kicks into high gear, ATVs are becoming more prevalent in Sioux Falls.

What to know before driving an ATV on public roads

The community of Sioux Falls gathered together at the Military Heritage Alliance to celebrate Memorial Day and honor fallen veterans.

‘Freedom isn’t free’: Honoring veterans this Memorial Day

Living in the Midwest, chances are you’ve gotten stuck behind a tractor a time or two on the highway. Well, this John Deere isn’t headed to a field — it’s headed to Washington on a mission to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.

Tractor Trip for Parkinson’s rolls through Sioux Falls

Rapid City first responders will take part in a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Save lives with Guns and Hoses Blood Drive in Rapid City

The Ride Across South Dakota bicycle tour is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

RASDak celebrating 10 years

Futurecast shows more of the same with a very warm afternoon ahead for much of KELOLAND and highs of 85 to 90 degrees.

Warm weather continues; Scattered rain chances at best

