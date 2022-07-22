SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.

An accident while on their honeymoon has a young Sioux Falls couple stuck in a hospital, unable to return home. On their third day in Hawaii, Joe Tappe got into a boogie boarding accident. Doctors say he was lucky not to be paralyzed after he fractured his t5 and t6 vertebrae.

Authorities believe a social media challenge played a role in a hiker’s death in the Badlands.

A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license.

Johnson Farms near Madison is an organic farm consisting of 2,500 acres. They implement conservation practices such as a diverse crop rotation to help keep their soil healthy.

Changes are ahead for Leonardo’s Cafe at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. The goal is to make the menu and interior healthier and more family friendly.

A rendering of the proposed Downtown Greenway has been provided to the city of Sioux Falls by a landscape architecture firm. The plan calls for an all new river walk, along with a public plaza, shelter structure and more.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.