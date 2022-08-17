SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

A Sioux Falls man, awaiting trial for alleged sexual contact with a child, is now facing multiple counts of rape dating back more than 20 years.

A Pine Ridge grandmother is still looking for answers after the death of her 13-year-old granddaughter.

Thousands of people are making their way through Dakotafest this week.

You only have two more days to head out to the Turner County Fair. From food, entertainment, and 4-H exhibits, there’s a little something for everyone.

