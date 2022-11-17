SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17.

Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go.

A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars.

A man wanted for parole violations is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.

Shortly after issuing a reward, Aberdeen police located a second person of interest in a missing persons case.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is making sure crews are ready if someone needs help on the ice.

SDSU president issues statement on drag show

A nurses union in Minnesota is voicing concerns after Sanford and Fairview Health announced their intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations.

There’s a plan for a new interchange at 85th Street and I-29 in Sioux Falls.

This week is national collection week for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

