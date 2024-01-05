SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s January 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Air Force B-1B Lancer crashed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Three Harrisburg businesses were destroyed by a fire at a garage Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a shooting in a town near the South Dakota border.

The SDSU football team arrived in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s FCS National Championship.

As Jackrabbit fans head to Texas for the FCS Championship game, one Frisco bar and grill is getting ready for the sea of blue and yellow this weekend.

The only advisory for tonight is across the northern Black Hills. Most of the snow tonight will be under 1″, but don’t be surprise to see some more light snow into Saturday morning.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.