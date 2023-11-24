SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Sioux County.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Sioux County

Tonight thousands of people will line eight blocks of Philips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls for the Parade of Lights.

2023 Parade of Lights: What to know

KELOLAND News will also be lighting its HoliDeck tower tonight.

Holideck Tower ready to light up downtown Sioux Falls this holiday season

SDSU alum Tucker Kraft contributed to the Packers 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

SDSU alum scores first career TD on Thanksgiving

Five high school students were chosen to be a part of the Spirit of America team in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

5 South Dakotans in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Sioux Falls church spent Thanksgiving day serving others as they prepared all the traditional Thanksgiving day food.

Gathering as one for Thanksgiving at SF church

Snow continues to fall this morning in far southwestern SD.

Snow in southwestern KELOLAND today; Cold weekend temperatures

