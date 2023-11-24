SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Sioux County.

Tonight thousands of people will line eight blocks of Philips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls for the Parade of Lights.

KELOLAND News will also be lighting its HoliDeck tower tonight.

SDSU alum Tucker Kraft contributed to the Packers 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Five high school students were chosen to be a part of the Spirit of America team in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A Sioux Falls church spent Thanksgiving day serving others as they prepared all the traditional Thanksgiving day food.

Snow continues to fall this morning in far southwestern SD.

