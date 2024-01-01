SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Police are investigating a New Year’s Day stabbing in central Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

We are starting off the new month with good snow-making weather at Great Bear. We should see good temperature for making snow overnight the next few days.

Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his military should “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported Monday, after he vowed to boost national defense to cope with what he called an unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation.

