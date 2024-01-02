SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday morning stabbing in central Sioux Falls.

This is the second year the Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has organized the competition.

Thirty-seven restaurants are taking part in downtown Sioux Falls’ burger battle this month and they offer some unique flavors…like the ‘Root Beer Float Burger’ at Minerva’s has a scoop of ice cream on top of the burger.

Madit was the first baby born in 2024 at Sanford Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls.

On Monday morning KELOLAND took control of the CW Network serving eastern South Dakota.

The short-term forecast remains quiet across much of KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.