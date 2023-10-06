SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s October 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a person in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a park.

Sioux Falls police are also looking for a pair of armed car thieves.

Students of all backgrounds at Washington High School came together for one cause yesterday — raising awareness about missing, murdered Indigenous women.

For 22 years, students in the Okichiyapi Club at Washington High have celebrated Native American Day.

KELOLAND farmers have been putting in some long hours the past few weeks as the fall harvest kicks into high gear.

Beth Saltzman from Viborg recently traveled to Malaysia for the arm wrestling world championships.

A freeze warning has now been issued for much of KELOLAND tonight. Prepare for widespread areas of frost with temperatures likely falling to the 20s and lower 30s overnight.

