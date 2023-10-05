SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 5. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping and assault at a local park.

South Dakota will receive its share of a $495 million multistate settlement with a software company involved in a 2020 data breach.

It’s been a big year for labor organizing in the U.S. And from auto production lines to Hollywood, all eyes are on strikes taking the world of work by storm.

House Republicans still absorbing the shock of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster as Speaker are being thrust into a new Speaker’s election that’s forcing them to grapple with how to move forward.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that 26 federal laws were waived to allow border wall construction in Texas, marking the administration’s first use of an executive power often used by former President Donald Trump to fund projects along the southern border.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.