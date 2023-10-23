SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 23. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A 67-year-old man is accused of trying to entice a child.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who pulled guns on a victim and stole his car.

A combine and some corn were damaged in a fire in Brookings County this weekend.

Today has been a wonderful day to get outside, complete with seasonably warm temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. I hope you had the chance to enjoy it…we won’t have a day like this for a while.

The Furniture Mission of South Dakota will hold a ground breaking ceremony for its new warehouse and office today.

Data shows the K-12 enrollment in the Sioux Falls School District continues to grow at a steady pace as diversity also continues to grow.

