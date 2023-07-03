SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 3. Check out our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars accused of randomly attacking another woman in a parking lot Saturday night.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to lure children into his van with candy over the weekend.

The recent rulings of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court are set to take center stage in the battle over the Senate majority, giving Democrats a better chance to keep control of the upper chamber despite President Biden’s slumping approval numbers.

