SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police say two people wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left two men dead have been arrested.

We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought Sioux Falls Police to the northeastern part of the city early this morning.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene. An officer tells us that no injuries were reported. More information is expected to be released at this morning’s police briefing.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is trying to figure out who is responsible for the deaths of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion, two homicide cases that investigators believe are not linked. Police want to know about any information the public may have.

A reported bank robbery in Sioux Falls ended with an arrest. Police and highway patrol officers were called to the Wells Fargo on North Cliff Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding those who stole from an ATM near Volga.

South Dakota lawmakers spent more than $368,000 on impeaching former attorney general Jason Ravnsborg and removing him from office.

Flower farming is becoming more popular across KELOLAND, and today you have the chance to see it for yourself. This evening you can attend the annual farm tours At Pixie Acres Flower Farm in Castlewood.

Kids in the Sioux Falls School district head back to school soon. Meghan Anderson-Finch is an English teacher at Lincoln High School. She’s says the start of the school years comes with anxiety and excitement.

