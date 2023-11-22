SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top headlines at Midday for Wednesday, November 22.

Two people are behind bars this midday after they were allegedly involved in a carjacking in Arlington and then an attempted one in Volga.

A cold front will move through all of KELOLAND this evening and tonight. As northerly winds blow, temperatures will fall.

An Israeli official tells CBS News the temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is expected to begin Thursday. The breakthrough agreement, calls for the release of some of the hostages taken from Israel on October 7th in exchange for the release of some Palestinians being held by Israel, as well as a pause in the fighting in Gaza to allow in more humanitarian aid.

