SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The woman who set a deadly apartment fire last July will spend the next 35 years behind bars.

Arsonist gets 35 years in fire death charges

An apartment in southern Sioux Falls was damaged when a car crashed into it early Sunday morning.

Crash damages southern Sioux Falls apartment

A Las Vegas man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a person crossing Minnesota Avenue on Saturday night, leaving the victim unconscious.

Hit-and-run DUI arrest made

According to police, the SFPD investigated 1,361 reports of stolen cars in 2022. That averages out to more than 3 a day, and it’s a 79% increase when compared to 2019’s figure of 759.

SFPD: 79% increase in reports of stolen cars from ’19 to ’22

Sioux Falls city council members approved several multi-million dollar Downtown Sioux Falls park projects Tuesday night.

DTSF multi-million dollar park projects get green light from city council

Over the last year and a half, Remedy Brewing has raised thousands of dollars for the Banquet with their weekly Queen Bee Fundraiser.

‘Queen Bee Club’ raising money for the Banquet with fundraiser

Traffic is picking up in the communities of Pickstown, Lake Andes and Wagner this week.

Pickstown, Lake Andes and Wagner welcome National Walleye Tour

Our dry spell should start to improve as wetter conditions develop west of Sioux Falls in the coming days. Much of the central and eastern corn belt will stay dry in the short-term forecast.

Active weather pattern developing for KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.