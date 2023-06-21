SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The woman who set a deadly apartment fire last July will spend the next 35 years behind bars.

An apartment in southern Sioux Falls was damaged when a car crashed into it early Sunday morning.

A Las Vegas man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a person crossing Minnesota Avenue on Saturday night, leaving the victim unconscious.

According to police, the SFPD investigated 1,361 reports of stolen cars in 2022. That averages out to more than 3 a day, and it’s a 79% increase when compared to 2019’s figure of 759.

Sioux Falls city council members approved several multi-million dollar Downtown Sioux Falls park projects Tuesday night.

Over the last year and a half, Remedy Brewing has raised thousands of dollars for the Banquet with their weekly Queen Bee Fundraiser.

Traffic is picking up in the communities of Pickstown, Lake Andes and Wagner this week.

Our dry spell should start to improve as wetter conditions develop west of Sioux Falls in the coming days. Much of the central and eastern corn belt will stay dry in the short-term forecast.

