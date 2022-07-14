SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a house fire as arson. The fire started about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along North Nesmith Avenue near Heritage Park.

No one was hurt during a Wednesday afternoon fire northeast of Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Around 50 hay bales were burning as firefighters arrived.

A Wakonda, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of stealing two vehicles. The Madison Police Department says they responded to 2 reports of stolen vehicles on Tuesday.

If you looked into the night sky last night, you would have seen what is called a Super Moon. That is when the moon gets closer to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than normal. A viewer sent us these pictures of the Super Moon in Chancellor.

Courtesy Micah Hewitt

The Howard Animal Clinic has been hard at work to get back on their feet following last weeks derecho.

Syphilis rates in South Dakota and Minnesota are on the rise. In Minnesota, cases are up 33%, while in South Dakota, the infection is up more than 2,000%.

Also on our website right now, the number of abortions in South Dakota increased slightly in 2021 but is still part of a downward trend in recent years. According to the department of health, 192 abortions were performed in South Dakota.

A Sioux Falls gym is expanding. Fit Body Boot Camp just opened its second location on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of West 26th Street and Ellis Road.

