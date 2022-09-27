SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson.

Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.

The Sioux Falls School District says someone has been arrested in connection with a threatening photo posted on social media.

Tuesday brings the chance to vote on a bond issue in the Harrisburg School District. If it passes, it would pay for a new elementary school and other improvements.

Meghan Chada is KELOLAND’s new meteorologist on First at four. Meghan comes from Letcher, South Dakota where she grew up watching the weather with her grandpa on his farm.

Cooler northeast winds today will usher in more 60s in eastern KELOLAND. This will be followed by patchy frost and a few 30s tonight east of the James Valley.

