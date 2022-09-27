SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson.

Officials investigate early morning fire in Sioux Falls

Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.

PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at Grant County dairy

The Sioux Falls School District says someone has been arrested in connection with a threatening photo posted on social media.

Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest

Tuesday brings the chance to vote on a bond issue in the Harrisburg School District. If it passes, it would pay for a new elementary school and other improvements.

Harrisburg School District voters to decide on bond issue

Meghan Chada is KELOLAND’s new meteorologist on First at four. Meghan comes from Letcher, South Dakota where she grew up watching the weather with her grandpa on his farm.

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

Cooler northeast winds today will usher in more 60s in eastern KELOLAND. This will be followed by patchy frost and a few 30s tonight east of the James Valley.

Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

