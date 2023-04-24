SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Monday, April 24. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car went into the Keystone Mall over the weekend

Officials in Custer say firefighters were able to keep a car fire from spreading to nearby buildings over the weekend.

Arrest made in daycare arson.

We are learning more about a Lake County Volunteer Firefighter who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

If you where out and about outside of urban areas across KELOLAND last night, you may have been able to see a light show in the sky.

South Middle School in Rapid City has been under construction for about a year. We’ve got an update on the progress.

Future Growth in the Rapid City Area Schools

Brookings area toddler with fatal genetic disease has Make-A-Wish granted

What’s ahead for the weather?

Cool start to the week; 60s returning by Wednesday

