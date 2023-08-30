SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 30. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A grand jury decided a Watertown sex offender accused of rape and incest should face twice as many charges.

Most of the roughly 150 mounts at the closed Delbridge Natural History Museum at the Great Plains Zoo have tested positive for arsenic, city officials said during a Tuesday news conference about the collection.

Thursday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day — the world’s largest event to end overdoses and honor those who have died.

The public can now receive consumer alerts to their email from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division as of Wednesday, August 30th.

Smoky skies have been in place across KELOLAND, but there is some improvement on the way.

An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium.

