SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Saturday, December 24.

A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home.

Police in Minnesota have arrested five people in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at the Mall of America.

Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.

Emergency crews responded to the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital Saturday after a water line froze and burst.

If you’re opening Christmas presents with your family this morning, you may want to think twice about tossing the wrapping paper and bows into the garbage.

There’s even a period or two for light freezing rain or freezing drizzle in central and north central South Dakota this afternoon.  Enough to bring a light glaze of ice.

