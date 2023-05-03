SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 3. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday, charged with murdering a Sioux Falls man last summer.

Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at the Lake Norden fire department, ambulance and police building.

The Brookings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in these photos.

Large groups of migrants are working their way towards the U.S. in anticipation of the end of a program that denied them entry because of the COVID pandemic. Now, the Biden administration is taking steps to be ready when they reach the Southern border.

The Pierre Police Department and City Animal Control received a report of cows running loose in town.

Rain chances will grow on Friday as that front turns around and head back north as a warm front. We expect showers and thunderstorms to become more numerous Friday night into Saturday morning.

